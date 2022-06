LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska pitcher Courtney Wallace was named as a Gold Glove Award recipient by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Wallace had 100 strikeouts and pitched an earned run average of 3.12 for the 2022 season. She started on the mound for 26 of this year’s games.

✨ GOLD GLOVE ALERT ✨@coooouurttnneyy has been announced as a @RawlingsSB/@NFCAorg Gold Glove Award recipient at the pitcher position!



YES COURT!!!!! #GBR pic.twitter.com/0fobRgcUZW — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 1, 2022

