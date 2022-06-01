North Platte Junior Nationals face Hastings at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte FNBO Nationals hosted Hastings at Bill Wood Field for a Tuesday Night match up. Pitching for the Nationals was Easton Geisler.

In the top of the first inning Hastings was able to move two runs across to take an early lead. Then in the second inning Hastings was able to add to their lead. Reichstein, the center fielder for Hastings, gets on base with a single after his fly ball was dropped in center field. The next batter up for Hastings, Sughroue, hits a single to drive in another run for Hastings making it 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning the Nationals try to get something going on offense. North Platte’s Dein McIntire hits one into center field and he’ll be aboard with a double. Unfortunately, he would be left stranded on the bases.

The Nationals could not get the bats rolling and fell 13-0 to Hastings. The Junior Nationals will return to action at home June 1st where they will play Scottsbluff in a double header.

