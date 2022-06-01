Advertisement

North Platte Junior Nationals face Hastings at home

North Platte Nationals
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte FNBO Nationals hosted Hastings at Bill Wood Field for a Tuesday Night match up. Pitching for the Nationals was Easton Geisler.

In the top of the first inning Hastings was able to move two runs across to take an early lead. Then in the second inning Hastings was able to add to their lead. Reichstein, the center fielder for Hastings, gets on base with a single after his fly ball was dropped in center field. The next batter up for Hastings, Sughroue, hits a single to drive in another run for Hastings making it 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning the Nationals try to get something going on offense. North Platte’s Dein McIntire hits one into center field and he’ll be aboard with a double. Unfortunately, he would be left stranded on the bases.

The Nationals could not get the bats rolling and fell 13-0 to Hastings. The Junior Nationals will return to action at home June 1st where they will play Scottsbluff in a double header.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
North Platte Police Department on scene Saturday where a person was found dead in North Platte.
Concerned citizen asks for welfare check on vehicle, body found
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw...
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest

Latest News

Trey McGowens to turn professional
North Platte Nationals (Seniors) vs. Hastings
North Platte Senior Nationals host Hastings at Bill Wood Field
North Platte Nationals vs. Hastings Juniors Highlights
North Platte Nationals vs. Hastings Juniors Highlights
North Platte Nationals vs. Hastings Seniors Highlights
North Platte Nationals vs. Hastings Seniors Highlights