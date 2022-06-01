North Platte Senior Nationals host Hastings at Bill Wood Field

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte FNBO Nationals Senior Team hosted Hastings for a Tuesday Night match up.

North Platte would get on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Lead off batter Caden Joneson would reach first on a dropped third strike. That dropped third strike would prove to be costly for Hastings as Joneson continued to steal his way around the bases until he reached third. With a runner on third the table was set for Carter Kelley. Kelley delivered hitting a single and scoring Joneson for the Nationals to take the 1-0 lead.

Hastings had an answer in the top of the second as they went on to score three runs to take the lead over the Nationals.

North Platte would come back and make it close. The game would be decided by one run and it’s Hastings who comes out on top. The North Platte Nationals will be on the road June 1st for a double header with Scottsbluff.

