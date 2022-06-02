FNBO Nationals Junior Team hosts Scottsbluff for a doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The FNBO Junior Nationals Team welcomed the Scottsbluff West Co Team to town for a doubleheader. In the first game the Nationals would get things going first in the bottom of the first, where they would push four runs across. Driving the offense in the first inning was Davis Winter, Tyler Townsend and Treyton Burke all with hits.

Scottsbluff would answer in the second scoring three runs and making it a one run game.

In the top of the third inning Scottsbluff would take the 7-4 lead over North Platte.

North Platte is able to get one run across in the bottom of the third after Burke reaches on an error and Cade Freeze drives him in.

In the end Scottsbluff would get the win in the first game 11-8 over the Nationals.

In the second game, the Nationals would go into the bottom of the third down 12-3 to Scottsbluff. But, the Nats put the rally caps on and got to work trying to mount a comeback.

Leading things off in the bottom of the third was Townsend who gets on with a single. Kole Jones draws a walk, Townsend will steal third and Kyson Putnam will also draw a walk to load the bases. When a pass ball was thrown Townsend stole home to start the scoring for the Nationals. Seven more runs would be scored that inning off of pass balls at the plate. Also in the third inning Townsend and Freeze both had hits.

But, in extra innings Scottsbluff would get the win over North Platte 19-18. The Nationals Junior Team will return to action Friday June 3rd at Memorial Diamond Park for the Kearney Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.