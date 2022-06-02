Advertisement

Growth of Lincoln County through educational institutions

Throwback Thursday
The accessibility of the schools created additional problems for Lincoln County. The distance between communities, farms, and schools created the need for more
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska is known for the most one-room schoolhouses in the nation. In 1986, there were over 300 one-room schoolhouses in the state. Lincoln County’s growth throughout the years can be seen based on the population size, the number of businesses and education establishments.

The accessibility of the schools created additional problems for Lincoln County. The distance between communities and farms created the need for more schools. The increase in schools meant kids did not have to walk more than three to five miles to attend class. In the sand hills, the school was placed on a sled and transported to the kids’ location.

In the 1900s, the prominent schools in the county included Wallace, Brady, Maxwell, and Hershey. There were at least 100 small school districts in Lincoln County. The largest district school was Platte Valley, located between North Platte and Hershey. It was the largest because it consisted of many farming families.

As the population continued to grow, the need for more schools increased. The first school in North Platte was established in 1868 and located at the corner of downtown, where Brown Shoe fit is today. By 1870, the need for more schools was greater. Union Pacific Railroad purchased a block of land and built the first school not made of logs. McDaid Elementary was founded shortly after that.

“All the outlining towns in North Platte and Lincoln County have built new schools since then,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director of the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “It shows how the county has grown and become more prosperous. Education has grown from a little log county in the middle of North Platte to a community college.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
A woman was killed and two boys were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on...
Mom killed, 2 boys hospitalized after parasailing accident in Florida Keys on Memorial Day
North Platte Police Department on scene Saturday where a person was found dead in North Platte.
Concerned citizen asks for welfare check on vehicle, body found
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

KNOP Long Range 5-31-2022
Partly cloudy with a daily t-storm chance through week
The accessibility of the schools created additional problems for Lincoln County. The distance...
TBT County Schools
KNOP Rad
Clear Thursday, stormy weekend likely
NP Planning Commission housing development and industrial park expansion plans