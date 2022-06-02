The Irish celebrate a historic year with a cookout at Knights of Columbus Field

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the 2021-2022 School Year, North Platte Saint Pats had a historic year. The Football Team made the playoffs, the Wrestling Team sent three athletes to state, the Boy’s Basketball Team won the State Title, Boy’s and Girl’s Track and Field won the District and the State Title and the Boy’s Golf Team got Runner-Up at the State Tournament. So, after so many accomplishments in one school year the Irish Community decided to get together for a celebration.

The gathering was held at Knights of Columbus Field at Saint Pats High School. The teams and individual athletes were recognized as the Community came together once more to rally behind the green and gold. School Superintendent and Head Football Coach Kevin Dodson says the school attributes much of the success this year to the support of the community.

“This is a group of kids they like to work hard, they support each other and that comes from home too. The support that we have from the parents, the support that we have from the community the kids can feel that and they know how important that is. And obviously they’re blessed with great talent right now and we’ve been fortunate enough to have then in our buildings and have them represent our school,” says Dodson.

Just like with every good team, there is always a good leader behind it helping guide it to success. Dodson also attributes the successful year to the leadership of the Seniors.

“I’m a firm believer in the school year goes as your Seniors go, and if you’re Seniors come in and they want to be good leaders and they make good decisions and they work hard that’s gonna propell you into success and into a successful school year. So, we hope that that continues to happen,”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.