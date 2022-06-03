Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired

A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – A 911 dispatcher has been fired after being accused of mishandling a call during the recent mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket where a gunman opened fire last month, said she dropped to the ground after hearing the shots and called 911, whispering out of fear the shooter might hear her.

Officials say they teach 911 dispatchers that if someone is whispering, it probably means they’re in trouble, but Rogers said the Buffalo dispatcher responded: “I can’t hear you. Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper. They can’t hear you.”

Shortly after that, Rogers said the dispatcher hung up the phone.

The dispatcher was put on administrative leave shortly after the shooting and was let go Thursday.

Erie County leaders called the dispatcher’s tone a “completely inappropriate response” in a “terrible situation.”

Ten people were killed in the shooting and three others were hurt.

