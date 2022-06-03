Advertisement

Hershland Trojan Seniors host Imperial Longhorns

Hershland Baseball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershland Trojans Senior Team hosted the Imperial Longhorns for a beautiful night of baseball.

The Horns are up to the plate first and Tyson Leapke gets things started off with a lead off single. Then a couple batters later Jaret Peterson steps up to the plate and he’ll hit a double to left to score the first run of the game. Another run will score for Imperial in the top of the first and the Longhorns head to the home half of the inning with the 2-0 lead.

Hershland gets things started in the bottom half of the first inning with Matthew Lungrin drawing a leadoff walk. Following him at the plate was Chase Moorhead who gets aboard with a single. Connor Hogan, the third batter for the trojans reaches on a single and he also loads the bases. Clean up batter, Kyler Cox, hits into a double play but his hit will score a run. Another run will come in for the Trojans off of walks and the first inning will end with the game knotted at two.

It’s the Longhorns who come away with the 10-4 win over the Trojans.

