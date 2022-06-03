Labor shortage collides with tourism in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In May of 2022, American employers added 390,000 jobs. According to the United States Chamber of Commerce, if every unemployed person in the country found a job, there would still be 5.3 million open positions. The worker shortage is causing major setbacks for employers nationwide. Locally, businesses are finding unique solutions to accommodate customers.

“It is mind-boggling that we are in a labor shortage,” said Richard Simmons, General Manager at Hampton Inn North Platte. “The population of North Platte hasn’t changed much. Are we in a worker shortage or a desire shortage?”

Businesses are cutting hours and finding alternatives. Due to labor shortages, the Cody Park Pool is only open from June 1st to July 31st.

“North Platte is not the only one affected,” said Bob Barr, recreation superintendent for the city of North Platte.

“We are shortening our hours to accommodate as many summer activities as possible. We want to be upfront and honest. We are working with our staff to provide the most for the community,” Barr said.

Although Nebraska Game and Parks raised their pay scale by 33%, Lake McConaughy and other large parks are roughly half-staffed.

“We are seeing staff shortages like everyone else across the state,” said Julie Gieser, Nebraska Game and Parks. “It has been a tougher year to fill positions, but our local parks are looking better than other places throughout the state that have more amenities.”

More people are interested in traveling this summer which means the tourism industry may collide with the labor shortage. Some businesses are adding more high school-age youth to fill positions.

“Some staff members were worried about babysitting these young people,” said Simmons. “These youth are our future. We get to shape them and better the workforce.”

As tourism picks up and the demand for workers continues, experts advise people to be patient with businesses experiencing staffing shortages.

“Picture oneself in the shoes of a restaurant or attraction,” Lisa Burke, Executive Director of the Lincoln County Visitors’ Bureau said. “If things aren’t happening as quickly as someone wants, they need to be more patient. I know people are frustrated about the lack of travel over the years. We need to be kind to our fellow man. We may have forgotten about that. Now people want everything back to 100%. Unfortunately, we are not.”

The Lincoln County Visitors’ Bureau, Nebraska Game and Parks, and the Hampton Inn North Platte are hiring. For a list of open positions in North Platte, click here.

