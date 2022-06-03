NEBRASKAland Days Competitive Art Show underway at the Prairie Arts Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days Competitive Art Show kicked off at the Prairie Arts Center Wednesday.

Artists from across the state are showcasing their talents through paintings, photography, sculptures and other mediums. The winners from each category will be announced during a reception at the center on Tuesday, June 21.

“This year we have pieces from Minden, Gering, Scottsbluff and McCook, so maybe a little bit more outlining in the state which is always fun to see because when you have new artists to the gallery they bring new styles and an entirely different outlook on art,” said Holly Carlini, PAC executive director.

Carlini said the art show is a popular event and spots fill up quickly. In fact, they are already planning for next year’s exhibit.

The public can view the exhibit through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

