NP planning commission advances housing development and industrial park expansion plans

North Platte Planning Commission advances housing development and industrial park expansion plans.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Plans to expand Twin Rivers Industrial Park and build more housing was at the front and center of the North Platte Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.

It’s part of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation’s ongoing efforts to address the need for more housing in the community.

The Chamber is looking to build 51 single-family modular homes on 13 acres of land near Adams Avenue and 17th Street.

The agency is seeking $1.8 million in tax increment financing (TIF) to install utilities, streets and other infrastructure.

The public hearing drew mixed reaction from those in attendance.

In addition, the chamber is also seeking $2.8 million in TIF for streets, utilities and other infrastructure costs for a redevelopment plan at Twin Rivers Industrial Park. The plan is to expand the site by 54 acres to the west.

The Community Redevelopment Authority will take up the plans at their meeting Wednesday.

