Advertisement

Three-star prospect commits to Nebraska

Chase Clemmons commits to Nebraska.
Chase Clemmons commits to Nebraska.(KOLN-TV)
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chase Clemmons, a three-star prospect, committed to the Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team, according to his Twitter.

His first official visit to Lincoln was Oct. 1st 2021. Clemmons is the first commit for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s 2023 class. He played his senior year of high school in Greenville South Carolina at Legacy Early College. His other two finalists were Houston and Tennessee St.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
The first building of North Platte High School.
Growth of Lincoln County through educational institutions

Latest News

Courtney Wallace named Gold Glove Award recipient.
Courtney Wallace named Gold Glove Award recipient
Cam Ybarra and head coach Ronda Revelle.
Cam Ybarra named NFCA third team All-American
Ashley Scoggin, former Husker, commits to UNLV.
Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV
Trey McGowens to turn professional