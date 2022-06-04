Advertisement

5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a West Texas home.

Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens.

Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

Socorro is on the Mexican border near El Paso.

