Grand Island convicted felon faces more charges for escape/hostage incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have charged a Grand Island man with seven felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with a March 26 escape that turned into an hours-long hostage/standoff situation.

According to officials, 27-year-old Tyler Manka is charged with felony Kidnapping, three counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Burglary, Terroristic Threats, Escape When Under Arrest for a Felony and misdemeanor Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Police said Manka escaped custody of Hall County Corrections officers March 25 while receiving treatment at CHI-St. Francis hospital. He fled to a nearby retirement home, then to a nearby apartment where he held a hostage for 12 hours before a SWAT team entered the apartment and arrested him.

Earlier that day, a jury convicted Manka on nine charges connected to a July 2021 shooting in Grand Island in which one victim was wounded.

On Friday, Manka pled not guilty to the charges related to the hostage/standoff case. His next hearing in trial court is Aug. 3 and a trial in the case is scheduled Sept. 7.

