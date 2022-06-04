Advertisement

Grand Island convicted felon faces more charges for escape/hostage incident

Tyler Manka is facing multiple charges in connection with a March 25 escape and standoff.
Tyler Manka is facing multiple charges in connection with a March 25 escape and standoff.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have charged a Grand Island man with seven felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with a March 26 escape that turned into an hours-long hostage/standoff situation.

According to officials, 27-year-old Tyler Manka is charged with felony Kidnapping, three counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Burglary, Terroristic Threats, Escape When Under Arrest for a Felony and misdemeanor Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Police said Manka escaped custody of Hall County Corrections officers March 25 while receiving treatment at CHI-St. Francis hospital. He fled to a nearby retirement home, then to a nearby apartment where he held a hostage for 12 hours before a SWAT team entered the apartment and arrested him.

Earlier that day, a jury convicted Manka on nine charges connected to a July 2021 shooting in Grand Island in which one victim was wounded.

On Friday, Manka pled not guilty to the charges related to the hostage/standoff case. His next hearing in trial court is Aug. 3 and a trial in the case is scheduled Sept. 7.

