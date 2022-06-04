Huskers host Friday Night Lights Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football doesn’t kick off in Ireland for 84 days, but tonight at Memorial Stadium the Friday Night Lights Camp was underway.

12 athletes making their official visits this weekend, makes it a big weekend for the big red.

Friday Night Lights marks the first of 11 June camps the Huskers are hosting. Not all the camps are open to the public.

Local talent such as Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman and Lincoln Southeast’s Gunnar Gottula making their official visits.

LSU commit turned Husker, De’Coldest Crawford also made his way to Lincoln today.

Current players helping with drills include tight ends Thomas Fidone, and Travis Vokolek,

plus QB’s Logan Smothers and Heinrich Harburg.

The Huskers have a specialists camp tomorrow that’s not open to the public.

