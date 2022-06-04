Advertisement

Plainsmen vs. Western Nebraska Pioneers

North Platte Plainsmen
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen hosted the Western Nebraska Pioneers for the two teams second series of the season. In the two teams previous series the Pioneers took the series two game to one.

For the first two innings of the game everything was knotted up at zero. Then, in the top of the third the Pioneers put five runs on the board making it 5-0 Pioneers lead.

The Plainsmen would have an answer in the bottom of the inning and North Platte native Jaylan Ruffin would start off the rally with a single to center field. Ruffin would then steal second and Reese Lipoma would reach on a walk. With runners on first and second Bryce Zimmerer hits a single to score Ruffin. The hits keep coming for the Plainsmen Giancarlo Servin follows up Zimmerer’s single with a double and that will push two more runs across for North Platte. Still down two Oskar Stark will walk and Designated Hitter Griffin Myers comes through with a grounder to left to score two more runs. The third inning will end with the game tied at five a piece.

After a hard fought game the Plainsmen come away with the 11-9 win over the Pioneers. The Plainsmen improve to 6-4 on the season. Game two of the series will take place Saturday June 4th at 6:35 at Bill Wood Field.

