UNL Color Guard remembers Lincoln crash victim Emily Siebenhor

UNL Color Guard honors former teammate killed in Sunday crash in Lincoln.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln Color Guard is honoring their former teammate Emily Siebenhor. Siebenhor, 20, died in a car crash Sunday night in Lincoln.

The team posted the following message on their on their Instagram account:

“Our hearts are broken to learn of the passing of our former teammate, Emily Siebenhor,” the post reads. “Emily joined our team as a freshman and spun with CMB in 2019 on T-Rank. She was dedicated, grounded, and always so kind and open to those around her. We will remember her warm laugh, curly bangs and positive attitude forever—we are so grateful that we had the chance to know her. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all those that were blessed to have known Emily.”

Emily’s rank leader, Amy Heusinkvelt, also posted the following message: “Emily was the sarcastic soul of T-Rank. She rolled her eyes at all of our shenanigans but joined in, wholeheartedly, every time. She was hands down the hardest worker on the field. I knew immediately that I wanted her in my rank at auditions because of her absolute focus and dedication to being the best she could be. I know I speak for the whole rank when I say it was an absolute joy and honor to know her.”

Siebenhor graduated from Cozad High School in 2019. She was a junior at UNL and was majoring in communications.

The Communications Department also released the following statement:

“We are saddened to hear about the death of Emily Siebenhor, a junior communications studies major from Cozad, Nebraska. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Funeral services for Siebenhor will be held Saturday in Lincoln. A Gofundme account has been set up for the family to help with memorial expenses, click here for more information.

Siebenhor’s friend, 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo, also died in the crash. Hermosillo was from Cozad, but was living in Lincoln at the time of the accident. A Gofundme account has also been set up for her.

