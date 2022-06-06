Advertisement

104-year-old woman’s wish granted with penguin meeting

104-year-old woman meets penguins
By Lezla Gooden, Ashley RK Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut centenarian is proving you’re never too old to check things off your bucket list, as she fulfilled her lifetime dream of holding a penguin.

Bertha Komor, 104, always had the dream of getting to hold a penguin. The Mystic Aquarium and Twilight Wish Connecticut, a foundation that grants seniors’ wishes, made it all possible.

Komor met penguin Mr. Red Green on May 28 at her senior living home, Farmington at Village Gate. She got to hold and pet the penguin, WFSB reports.

“I didn’t expect this. It’s wonderful,” Komor said. “Best part was petting him and seeing him close up.”

Komor was not only joined by her friends, but her daughter and granddaughter surprised her for her big day.

“I am just so excited for her and just so happy that she was able to have this wish come true and to just have been in our life for as long as she has,” said her granddaughter, Karen Rivkin.

Komor was asked what her secret to a long and happy life - and marriage - is.

“I don’t know. I haven’t figured that out yet,” she said.

