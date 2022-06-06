Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake, authorities said.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Scott T. Johnson.

According to the coroner’s office, the propeller of the boat hit Johnson’s leg, causing massive blood loss. He then suffered a heart attack when rescuers pulled him from Lake Keowee, the coroner said.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

