Nebraska Athletic Club celebrating 25 years of business

By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Athletic Club celebrated their 25th year in business this Saturday. They had an open house to celebrate the occasion.

The owner, Tommy “V” Vieyra, talked about how proud he was that his business has thrived for the past two and a half decades. He also said that he is thankful for his family and friends for helping him make this dream a reality, and how thankful he is that the people of North Platte support his business.

