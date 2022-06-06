Advertisement

Nebraska Bankers Association offers reward for information on robbery suspects

By 10/11 NOW and News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Bankers Association is offering an award of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of any person believed to be responsible for the robbery of an FDIC-insured bank or savings institution located in Nebraska. This comes after the June 4 Heartland Bank robbery in Geneva and the May 20 Cornerstone Bank robbery in York.

Following the apprehension of a person believe to be responsible for the robbery, the NBA works with local Crime Stoppers organizations and the FBI to pay the informant. Tips provided to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous. Employees of financial institutions, Crime Stoppers, and law enforcement agencies are not eligible for rewards under this program.

On May 20, the York Police Department responded to a robbery at the Cornerstone Bank.

According to officials, the suspect entered the building around 5 p.m. wearing gray sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt and a face mask. The suspect appeared to be a white male with a tall, slender build.

Police said he left the property with an undisclosed amount of money.

On June 4, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at around 1 p.m. for a robbery that had just occurred at the Heartland Bank. Deputies arrived shortly after the robbery happened.

Upon arrival deputies learned a white male, wearing a face mask, approximately 6′4″ to 6′6″, short dark hair, thin build wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans, entered the bank and presented a note to the teller. No weapon was seen.

After presenting the note to the teller, the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect fled the bank and was last seen going north on 9th Street. No one was hurt or injured during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is encouraged to call the FBI at (402) 493-8688, email omaha@fbi.gov or the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office 402-759-4441.

