Sweet Saloon pre-orders begin June 7

Pre-orders for the Sweet Saloon sticky buns can be placed starting June 7.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pre-orders for those famous Sweet Saloon cinnamon rolls can be placed starting Tuesday, June 7.

The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball organizes the event. It’s hosted by McDaid Activities Center in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days.

Hiland Dairy donates product for the rolls. Proceeds go to help fund the volleyball scholarship program.

“It’s a long week. I’m not going to lie about that, but it’s just fun to be around all of the people that help and the support that we feel is just always tremendous,” said Alexa McCall, NPCC Knights head volleyball coach.

The Sweet Saloon is June 14 to June16, but pre-orders are strongly recommended to ensure rolls are available. Pre-orders can be made at mpcc.edu/SweetSaloon or by calling (308) 535-3696 up until noon the day before rolls are needed. *Note the link doesn’t go live until Tuesday.*

The cost is $20 per dozen. Half dozen orders will also be accepted for $10.

Orders can be picked up at McDaid Elementary, the Do-It Center, Westfield Pharmacy, Sports Shoppe and the Welcome Center on NPCC’s South Campus.

A $5 delivery option is also available for those who order a minimum of two dozen rolls.

