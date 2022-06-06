Warm conditions with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday; Wash,rinse, and repeat Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a relatively active weekend here across the region, that theme will continue in the area for our Monday and even into Tuesday as well.

During the morning Monday, temperatures were relatively mild with values in the 50s and 60s and mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions with winds light with speeds around calm to 5 to 15 mph and the airmass was soupy with values close to the temperature indicies.

Mild temperatures to start the day Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Monday, we will be dealing with warm temperatures and the highs for Monday will reach into the 70s and 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies to start things out, and then into the late afternoon into the evening hours, we will be dealing with more shower and thunderstorm activity and some could be a strong to severe side with our storm system moving in. A marginal to slight chance of severe weather is for our area Monday with damaging winds of 60 mph, hail the size of quarters, and a tornado or two is possible. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop into the 50s and the clouds will clear out.

Some strong to severe storms possible for Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, we will be dealing with a similar setup that we will see Monday with another round of shower and thunderstorm activity for our Tuesday with some storms being on the strogn to severe side with another marginal to slight chance of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats for Tuesday. Highs will be around seasonable values with indicies in the 70s to the 80s. The amount of rainfall expected Monday through Tuesday will be between .01 to .10 inches with locally higher amounts. A break from the active weather will ensue on Wednesday with sunny skies, and then another round of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with some storms being potentially strong.

More strong to severe storms possible Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

