Creative displays of bale art

Decorative hay bales greet participants in this year’s Bike Riders across Nebraska (BRAN).
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Decorative hay bales welcome participants in this year’s Bike Riders Across Nebraska.

There were hay bales with this year’s theme at locations in Thedford, Dunning and Halsey. The artist is Karen Swissher.

Swissher transitioned from decorating trees in her driveway to decorating hay bales. She has created designs based on holidays, including Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and the Fourth of July. She made a display to support the Thedford Knights on their road to the State Championships.

“It is just something for the kid and community to enjoy,” said Artist Karen Swissher. “People tell me that stop and take family photos by them.”

Swissher has created about 20 different hay bale designs.

