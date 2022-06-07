Advertisement

Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.(Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Comedian Dave Chappelle is donating all proceeds from his latest show to mass shooting victims in Buffalo, New York.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Chappelle performed stand-up there on Sunday.

The money from that show is going to the family members of the victims of the Tops Supermarket shooting, where 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire May 14.

Three people were injured in the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting is facing 25 charges. If convicted, he could spend life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 20, the York Police Department responded to a robbery at the Cornerstone Bank
Nebraska Bankers Association offers reward for information on robbery suspects
Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
Some strong to severe storms possible for Monday
Warm conditions with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday; Wash,rinse, and repeat Tuesday
Pre-orders for the Sweet Saloon sticky buns can be placed starting June 7.
Sweet Saloon pre-orders begin June 7
Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen arrested for manslaughter in O Street crash deaths

Latest News

A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
Democratic Senate candidate vying against Oz to stay off campaign trail for now
Arnulfo Reyes, a Robb Elementary School teacher who survived the mass shooting, said he felt...
'Told my kids to act like they're asleep': Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
Gov. Ricketts appoints Kathleen Kauth to fill Dist. 31 vacancy