Koty Frank enters transfer portal

Koty Frank, Husker pitcher, has entered the transfer portal.
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After spending two years with the Huskers, pitcher Koty Frank has entered the transfer portal for his final season.

Frank started seven games on the mound this past season and had an earned run average of 4.17 in his time in Lincoln. Frank’s most notable game was against Northwestern St. Mar. 4th, 2022, at home.

Before playing for head coach Will Bolt, he played for Eastern Oklahoma St. College. Frank is the seventh transfer for the Huskers this off season.

