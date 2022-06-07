Advertisement

Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Daehling purchased his ticket at at the U-Stop at 8231 O St. in Lincoln. The ticket contained five plays for the June 5 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 05, 11, 18, 24 and 35.

Before leaving for work on Monday morning, Daehling took a look at the winning numbers on the Nebraska Lottery website. Some of the numbers looked familiar, he said, and he figured he might have matched three or four. When he arrived at work, he compared his tickets to the winning numbers and discovered a match.

“I was at work, but I figured I should turn it in as fast as possible,” he said.

Daehling said he’s planning to use his winnings to pay off some debt. He recently took a vacation with a rented camper and now he’s thinking of buying one of his own.

“I’m a lucky guy,” he said.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

