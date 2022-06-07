Advertisement

Pedaling through the Sand hills of Central Nebraska

Bicycle Ride across Nebraska
The bike ride across Nebraska stopped in Thedford on June 6.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THEDFORD Neb. (KNOP) - For forty years, bicyclists from around the nation have come to the good life for the Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska. This year’s theme is Nebraska best by cycle. On Monday, participants stopped in Thedford before continuing their journey to Wahoo.

Many cyclists enjoy BRAN for the scenic routes through the state of Nebraska.

“Nebraska is pretty unique; because it offers flat terrain, and its weather conditions are hot and sometimes windy,” said Harold Trese, BRAN Participate from Virginia. “It’s a challenge, but the idea of going through the western part of the state through the sand hills is amazing. The state changes from sand hills and grass to corn as far as the eye can see.”

Cyclists started in Alliance on Sunday. The ride will conclude in six days.

BRAN is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to Nebraska high school seniors from the overnight host communities.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
The University of Nebraska Lincoln Color Guard honors their former teammate Emily Siebenhor...
UNL Color Guard remembers Lincoln crash victim Emily Siebenhor
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and FBI search for bank robbery suspect
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
On May 20, the York Police Department responded to a robbery at the Cornerstone Bank
Nebraska Bankers Association offers reward for information on robbery suspects

Latest News

On Monday, Keith Howell appeared on Monday’s agenda to address the board about the veteran...
Supporting veterans, enforcing policies
Helping veterans, enforcing procedures
Supporting veterans, enforcing policies
The bike ride across Nebraska stopped in Thedford on June 6.
Bike Ride across Nebraska in Thedford
KNOP FORECAST MAP 6-6-2022
More severe storms possible Monday and Tuesday evening