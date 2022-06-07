Pedaling through the Sand hills of Central Nebraska

THEDFORD Neb. (KNOP) - For forty years, bicyclists from around the nation have come to the good life for the Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska. This year’s theme is Nebraska best by cycle. On Monday, participants stopped in Thedford before continuing their journey to Wahoo.

Many cyclists enjoy BRAN for the scenic routes through the state of Nebraska.

“Nebraska is pretty unique; because it offers flat terrain, and its weather conditions are hot and sometimes windy,” said Harold Trese, BRAN Participate from Virginia. “It’s a challenge, but the idea of going through the western part of the state through the sand hills is amazing. The state changes from sand hills and grass to corn as far as the eye can see.”

Cyclists started in Alliance on Sunday. The ride will conclude in six days.

BRAN is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to Nebraska high school seniors from the overnight host communities.

