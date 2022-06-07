Advertisement

Supporting veterans, enforcing policies

Lincoln County Commissioners
On June 6, concerned veteran Keith Howell appeared on the Lincoln County Commissioner's agenda schedule.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In May, a veteran brought concerns to the Lincoln County Commissioners regarding the Veteran Service Office. On Monday, the same individual appeared on Monday’s agenda. The Lincoln County Attorney responded to Keith Howell’s questions with the respective state statutes.

The Lincoln County Commissioners said they are assuring that state statutes are being followed to appoint members to the Veteran Service Office. They said the county’s primary focus is making sure Lincoln County veterans are cared for.

“We have had lots of conversations about the committee and making sure we are operating under state statutes,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. “The only agenda that everyone should be focused on is taking care of the veteran community in Lincoln County. We are fully committed to doing that. It may take longer than people may like to see. We want to get it done right and not just done fast.”

