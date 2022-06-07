Warm with strong to severe storms possible Tuesday; Clearing out Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a stormy Monday, that trend will continue into the day Tuesday with strong to severe storms in the headlines with conditions improving for our Wednesday.

During the morning Tuesday, the area has been experiencing some mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions with some mild temperatures with those values being in the 50s and 60s and some portions of Greater Nebraska have been experiencing some shower and even some thunderstorm activity, but that has since diminished. The winds were relaitvely calm to breezy with speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

Cloudy skies with light showers in the area Tuesday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the afternoon hours, we will be dealing with temperatures only climbing in the mid 60s to low 80s with showers and thunderstorms developing with some being on the strong to severe side. A Slight to Enhanced chance of severe weather is possible Tuesday with damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph, hail the size of ping pong balls to baseball sized, and isolated tornadoes are also a possibility.

Strong to severe storms possible to likely for our Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Here are the timings for severe weather for both regions:

Storms starting for Nebraska Panhandle: 1 p.m. MDT

Peak timing for Nebraksa Panhandle: 3-4 p.m. MDT

Storms ending for Nebraska Panhandle: 5 p.m. MDT

Storms starting for Greater Nebraska: 4 p.m. CDT

Peak timing for Greater Nebraska: 6-7 p.m. CDT

Storms ending for Greater Nebraska: 10 p.m. CDT

The timing for the severe storms Tuesday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, conditions do improve across the area and we will be dealing with seasonable conditions and sunny conditions will be in the area Wednesday. Then conditions will turn stormy again once we get into the day Thursday with another system moving in, and some storms could turn severe again. We will keep you posted over the next few days on this potential.

Seasonable and dry conditions are in store Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

