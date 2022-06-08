Advertisement

Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a...
In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. COVID-19 vaccine sales helped Moderna triple its net income in a better-than-expected first quarter. The vaccine maker said Wednesday, May 4, 2022, that revenue from its coronavirus preventive shots jumped to $5.92 billion from $1.73 billion in last year’s quarter, when the vaccines were debuting in most markets.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work, the company announced Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall to better protect people against future coronavirus surges.

Moderna’s preliminary study results show people given the combination shot experienced an eight-fold increase in virus-fighting antibodies capable of targeting the omicron mutant, the company announced.

Today’s COVID-19 vaccines all are based on the original version of the coronavirus. They’re still providing strong protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death even after the appearance of the super-contagious omicron variant -- especially if people have had a booster dose.

But the virus continues to mutate rapidly in ways that let it evade some of the vaccines’ protections and cause milder infections.

So U.S. regulators, and the World Health Organization, are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe for a new round of booster shots in the fall -- when cold weather and kids returning to school are expected to drive yet another surge.

Key questions: How to make that change without losing the continued strong protection against COVID-19′s worst outcomes? And what’s the right variant to target? After the huge winter omicron surge, that mutant’s genetically distinct siblings now are the main threats, including one that’s fueling the current U.S. wave of infections.

The Food and Drug Administration has set a meeting in late June for its scientific advisers to debate those questions and evaluate data from vaccine makers’ tests of potential new formulas. Pfizer also is studying a combination shot, what scientists call a bivalent vaccine.

Moderna said its new study found that a month after the combo shot, recipients harbored higher omicron-fighting antibody levels -- and cross-protection against other prior variants — than the original vaccine triggers. However, antibodies naturally wane so it’s not clear how long the protection against infection will last.

The study was performed in 437 people, and safety was similar to today’s boosters, Moderna said. The results were announced in a press release and haven’t undergone scientific review.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 20, the York Police Department responded to a robbery at the Cornerstone Bank
Nebraska Bankers Association offers reward for information on robbery suspects
Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5
Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks

Latest News

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but...
Prescription cannabis products with higher THC may help ease chronic pain, study says
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
The White House is calling on Congress to "act now to reduce gun violence and save lives."
Lawmakers working on bipartisan gun legislation deal