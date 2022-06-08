Advertisement

Nebraska first responder injured in car crash regains independence at Madonna

Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals...
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals following a car accident while responding to a fire on April 7, 2022.(Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska first responder who was injured during the Road 739 fire is home, after spending weeks recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

On April 7, Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was in a truck that was hit head-on by a semi-truck while responding to a fire eight miles north of Arapahoe, Nebraska. He had several broken bones, head trauma and a spinal cord injury.

His passenger, Elmwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull, died in the crash.

Norris spent two weeks in the hospital before going to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

“From the beginning, he demonstrated his grit and determination to return home as soon as possible,” a Madonna spokesperson said.

Norris is back home in Holdrege and plans to return to work later this summer in a part-time role to ease himself back into the routine.

“Madonna got me where I am today, which has been far past what we were expecting, and now it becomes a waiting game,” Norris said. “Soon, I find out what remaining surgeries I’ll have and when I can start to put weight on my legs again. I wouldn’t be surprised if I’ll be starting to either use a walker or crutches in the near future.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 20, the York Police Department responded to a robbery at the Cornerstone Bank
Nebraska Bankers Association offers reward for information on robbery suspects
Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5
Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks

Latest News

Seasonable and dry conditions for our Wednesday
Nice and warm conditions for Wednesday; Stormy weather returns Thursday
KNOP Severe Potential 6-9-2022
Back to sunshine for Wednesday; warming up later in week
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths