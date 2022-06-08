Nebraska first responder injured in car crash regains independence at Madonna

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska first responder who was injured during the Road 739 fire is home, after spending weeks recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

On April 7, Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was in a truck that was hit head-on by a semi-truck while responding to a fire eight miles north of Arapahoe, Nebraska. He had several broken bones, head trauma and a spinal cord injury.

His passenger, Elmwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull, died in the crash.

Norris spent two weeks in the hospital before going to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

“From the beginning, he demonstrated his grit and determination to return home as soon as possible,” a Madonna spokesperson said.

Norris is back home in Holdrege and plans to return to work later this summer in a part-time role to ease himself back into the routine.

“Madonna got me where I am today, which has been far past what we were expecting, and now it becomes a waiting game,” Norris said. “Soon, I find out what remaining surgeries I’ll have and when I can start to put weight on my legs again. I wouldn’t be surprised if I’ll be starting to either use a walker or crutches in the near future.”

