Nice and warm conditions for Wednesday; Stormy weather returns Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a stormy day on Tuesday, we will be see calmer conditions for Wednesday, but the stormy weather will return across the region Thursday.

During the morning Wednesday, temperatures were seasonable with indicies in the 40s and 50s with clear to mostly clear conditions as our storm system moving towards the south and east that impacted us Tuesday. The airmass was steadily drying out as our area of high pressure moving in, and with this area of high pressure, the winds were out of the north and west and the speeds were around 5 to 15 mph.

Dry and nice conditions to stat the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures will increase to around seasonable levels with the highs being around the upper 70s to low 80s with sunny and beautiful conditions. The winds will be light to breezy with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the direction will shift from north and west to south and east as our area of high pressure shifts towards the north and east. Overnight Wednesday, clouds will be on the increase and the lows will be in the 50s.

Seasonable and dry conditions for our Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, a new storm system will be moving through the area and this spark up the chances of seeing some showers and thunderstorms here across the area and some storms could be on the strong to severe side with a Marginal to Slight chance of severe weather. Hail and a tornado or two are the main threats with a damaging wind gust is also possible as well. During the day Friday into the weekend, our area of high pressure sinks back towards the south and east, heating things up and causing temperatures to climb above average to near record levels with highs in the low to upper 90s to near 100.

Stormy weather returns into the picture Thursday (Andre Brooks)

