North Platte 14U Junior Belles defeat Broken Bow Spirit in the USA Softball of Nebraska District 3 Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte Valley Girl’s Softball Association put on the USA Softball of Nebraska District 3 Tournament in North Platte. On Tuesday Night the 14U teams were competing. The field of teams consisted of the North Platte Junior Belle’s, the Broken Bow Spirit, the North Platte Prodigy and the Cozad Classics.

In the first round of the tournament the North Platte Junior Belles were taking on the Broken Bow Spirit.

In the bottom of the second inning the Belles were up 5-0 on the Spirit. Laney Dahlberg of Broken Bow reaches on an error. Dahlberg’s hit drove home Ruby Russel for the Spirits first run of the game.

After this run by Broken Bow the Belles continued to dominate for the rest of the game.

The final score was 10-1 North Platte.

