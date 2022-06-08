North Platte Prodigy 14U defeats Cozad Classics in the USA Softball of Nebraska District 3 Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte Valley Girl’s Softball Association put on the USA Softball of Nebraska District 3 Tournament in North Platte. On Tuesday Night the 14U teams were competing. The field of teams consisted of the North Platte Junior Belle’s, the Broken Bow Spirit, the North Platte Prodigy and the Cozad Classics.

In the first round of the tournament the North Platte Prodigy faced the Cozad Classics.

In the 4th inning the game was all knotted at 1. But the Prodigy would quickly take the lead with a RBI double making it 2-1. The Prodigy would also score another run in the fourth making it a two run game. The Classic would respond in the sixth by putting one run on the board. However, it wouldn’t be enough the Prodigy would win the game by a score of 3-2.

