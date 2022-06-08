At least one dead in local shooting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person in North Platte shot another person, and then shot and killed himself, in North Platte Wednesday. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

The shooting happened near North Roosevelt and East 10th Street in North Platte Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.

There is no danger to the public, and the individuals involved are not a threat. We will share more details once a press release is shared.

