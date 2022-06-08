Advertisement

At least one dead in local shooting

Shooting in North Platte being investigated
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
Active scene in North Platte after shooting(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Melanie Standiford and Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person in North Platte shot another person, and then shot and killed himself, in North Platte Wednesday. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

The shooting happened near North Roosevelt and East 10th Street in North Platte Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.

There is no danger to the public, and the individuals involved are not a threat. We will share more details once a press release is shared.

