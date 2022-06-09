Belles defeat Spirits

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Belles took on the Spirit at the USA Softball of Nebraska District 3 Tournament. The Belles came to play in this game. With no shortage of offense picking it up in the bottom of the third inning where Chloe Daharsh poked a dribbler down past the second baseman to start of the inning off on the right foot.

Later on in the inning it was Alexis Prince got a piece of the action when she also hit a softly hit ball to second base but it was just enough to cause confusion which allowed two more to score which brought the lead to 11-0.

To close the game out it was the gold glove type defense displayed by Audry Holmes where she showed off her vertical leaped and snagged the ball out of the air to help seal the deal.

North Platte Belles won comfortable against the Spirits 11-0.

