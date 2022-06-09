Dane Pokorny looks to defend his title at the Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last rodeo season Dane Pokorny ended his Junior Rodeo Season as a State Champion Steer Wrestler. This season Pokorny claims is going just as good as last season. Some of his most notable rides this season have been in Valentine and Crawford. As the 2022 Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals approach, Pokorny sits at the top of the Steer Wrestling Division and is looking to defend his title.

With the rodeo quickly approaching, Pokorny says he’s trying not to let the pressure get to him, but in some ways that is inevitable. The second-place Steer Wrestler in the State, Coy Johnston of Stapleton, is a good friend of Pokorny’s.

“Yeah, there’s a bunch of pressure. I know the second place, Coy Johnston, he’s a Stapleton local. He’s a good bulldogger, he works hard for it. We’re neck and neck and it just comes down to state again. You know if I have a good state I might come out on top, if he has a good state he’ll come out on top. He’s a good friend and we push each other. So having a second place behind me if he takes it over you know a good person like that, you know no hard feelings,” says Pokorny.

Some good rides at the State Finals might not only mean a second straight State Title, but also a trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo later this summer in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Pokorny made the trip last year when the event was held in Lincoln.

“That’s a week-long event and hopefully having a good State Finals will take me there. But, you know there is a chance if you don’t have a good State Finals, you know with me being on top right now you could not make it there. So, it’s not final yet, but they are a week-long nationals and it’s a good time too,” explains Pokorny.

But whether he comes out a two-time State Champion or not, this won’t be Pokorny’s final ride. Pokorny plans to follow in his brother’s footsteps in the fall and attend Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne to continue his rodeo career. Pokorny plans to arrive in Cheyenne and start making a name for himself. One of his goals for his college career is to make the National College Finals Rodeo in his Freshman Year.

The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo kicks off Friday, June 10th, and runs through Sunday, June 12th in Hastings.

