Advertisement

Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park

Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner Park.(Hall County Department of Corrections/KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing a theft charge after she’s accused of stealing money from Fonner Park.

Ceira McIntosh, 23, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of $1,500- $4,999.

According to Hall County court documents, Grand Island Police investigated a series of thefts at Fonner Park between February 19, 2022 and April 22, 2022.

The arrest warrant affidavit states McIntosh was employed at Fonner Park where she collected money from customers for food and drink purchases.

The affidavit reveals that she would open a tab for the customers and then, if they paid cash, would delete the purchased items and take the cash without turning it in for the night.

Fonner Park conducted an audit, indicating that for those two months there was approximately $3,472 in items that had been deleted by the defendant.

She was due in court late last month, but failed to appear, leading to the warrant for her arrest.

McIntosh is out on a personal recognizance bond. She also is to have no contact with Fonner Park.

Her next court hearing is June 29 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active scene in North Platte after shooting
At least one dead in local shooting
An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert
Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals...
Nebraska first responder injured in car crash regains independence at Madonna
North Platte Prodigy vs. Cozad Classics
North Platte Prodigy 14U defeats Cozad Classics in the USA Softball of Nebraska District 3 Tournament

Latest News

Ketra Vlasin died as a result of her injuries.
Young woman killed in McCook after hitting NPPD truck
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
Victim and suspect identified in local shooting
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to Nebraska small businesses