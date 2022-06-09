Advertisement

Plainsmen beat Sodbusters 4-3

News 2 at Ten
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte used a three-run fifth inning which included a Reese Lipoma solo home run to beat the Hastings Sodbusters by a score of 4-3 Wednesday night at Bill Wood Field. The night started off as a defensive battle as Plainsmen pitcher Caden Fiveash struck out five straight batters in the first and second innings.

The scoring deadlock was broken in the 4th as both teams scored on RBI singles to make the game 1-1 before the Plainsmen took the lead in the fifth and didn’t look back. Lipoma’s home run started the fifth inning scoring as the Plainsmen scored three to take a 4-1 lead.

Hastings comeback attempt in the ninth inning was cut short and North Platte took the victory in game one of a short two game series between the two Independence League teams. Game two of the series will take place Thursday night at Bill Wood Field.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active scene in North Platte after shooting
At least one dead in local shooting
An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert
Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5
On May 20, the York Police Department responded to a robbery at the Cornerstone Bank
Nebraska Bankers Association offers reward for information on robbery suspects
Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths

Latest News

North Platte Belle's vs. Spirit Highlights
Belles defeat Spirits
Dane Pokorny Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo Preview
Dane Pokorny looks to defend his title at the Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals
North Platte Plainsmen vs. Hastings Sod Busters Highlights
North Platte Plainsmen vs. Hastings Sod Busters Highlights
North Platte Belle's vs. Spirit Highlights
North Platte Belle's vs. Spirit Highlights