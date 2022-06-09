Plainsmen beat Sodbusters 4-3

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte used a three-run fifth inning which included a Reese Lipoma solo home run to beat the Hastings Sodbusters by a score of 4-3 Wednesday night at Bill Wood Field. The night started off as a defensive battle as Plainsmen pitcher Caden Fiveash struck out five straight batters in the first and second innings.

The scoring deadlock was broken in the 4th as both teams scored on RBI singles to make the game 1-1 before the Plainsmen took the lead in the fifth and didn’t look back. Lipoma’s home run started the fifth inning scoring as the Plainsmen scored three to take a 4-1 lead.

Hastings comeback attempt in the ninth inning was cut short and North Platte took the victory in game one of a short two game series between the two Independence League teams. Game two of the series will take place Thursday night at Bill Wood Field.

