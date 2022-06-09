Advertisement

A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - In the wake of a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick,” movie theaters are facing a new dilemma – experts are worried a popcorn shortage could be around the corner.

A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more summer blockbusters.

The shortage is partially because farmers are growing less corn in favor of more profitable crops these days.

But shortages in other areas that impact theater popcorn are also at play. For example, suppliers are having trouble getting the lining used inside popcorn bags.

Everything from the bags, to the oil used to pop the corn, and the glue used for the boxes that hold that oil are at risk of supply chain issues.

Since theaters sell popcorn at a massive mark-up, they rely on it and other concessions for most of their profit margins.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

