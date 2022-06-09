Advertisement

Victim and suspect identified in local shooting

A local man is dead, and a York man is fighting for his life
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Wednesday shooting is under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in North Platte.

84-year-old Gary Lehl of North Platte is dead by suicide after an altercation with 56-year-old Carl Thompson of York. Thompson was taken to Great Plains Health after being shot by Lehl several times and then flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Lehl and Thompson had known each other for years, and they believe they argued shortly before the shooting. Thompson was shot in the area of 10th and Roosevelt. Lehl drove to the 1800 block of East 12th Street. He got out of the vehicle and shot himself once. He was pronounced dead at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

The investigations continues. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

