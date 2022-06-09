Young woman killed in McCook after hitting NPPD truck

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook woman died as a result of her injuries on Wednesday morning after her vehicle struck the back of a parked and unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The truck was a 2006 Freightliner parked on the eastbound side of the roadway, with emergency equipment activated, performing maintenance work on electrical infrastructure.

26-year-old Ketra Vlasin of McCook was traveling eastbound on Q Street when her 2004 Chevrolet Impala struck the back of the truck.

Vlasin and an infant passenger in her vehicle were transported to Community Hospital by McCook Fire and Rescue. Vlasin was later pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. The infant was treated and released to family members.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.