Accident west of Cozad, Friday

Traffic stopped on I-80 near Cozad
Traffic stopped on I-80 near Cozad(Dustin Harris)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A serious accident stopped traffic around noon near Cozad on I-80. The accident between a car and a semi occurred about one mile west of Cozad on the interstate. Traffic was stopped, and witnesses say it took about forty minutes to get passengers out of the car involved.

News 2 will update details once the Nebraska State Patrol can share them.

