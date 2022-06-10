Accident west of Cozad, Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A serious accident stopped traffic around noon near Cozad on I-80. The accident between a car and a semi occurred about one mile west of Cozad on the interstate. Traffic was stopped, and witnesses say it took about forty minutes to get passengers out of the car involved.

News 2 will update details once the Nebraska State Patrol can share them.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.