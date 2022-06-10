Miss Nebraska competition provides endless opportunities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -For decades, the Miss American organization has taught young ladies life skills and provided scholarship opportunities. Since 1937, the Miss Nebraska Scholarship program has invested in participants’ personal and professional goals. The organization presents a platform for young women to express their opinions, develop their talents and demonstrate leadership skills.

On Thursday, June 9, the Miss Nebraska and Miss Teen Nebraska competition kicked off in North Platte. Day one of the competition is also considered the official state preliminaries for the Miss American organization. The first set of contestants will share their social impact initiatives and perform their talents. The second set of contestants will model their evening attire.

Each individual strives to make a difference in their respective communities and earns scholarship money to help with their educational goals. The Miss Nebraska competition takes place from June 9 through June 11. The Miss Nebraska teen will be crowned on Friday.

