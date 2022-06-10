Advertisement

Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen contestants clean up Canteen District

Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen contestants clean up North Platte Thursday afternoon.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Contestants for the Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen competition spent part of their Thursday in the Canteen District of North Platte. The contestants were performing community service by cleaning up some of the roots in the district. Among those involved was reigning Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen Jamie Rose Chen.

The contestants now prepare for the competition on Friday at North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active scene in North Platte after shooting
At least one dead in local shooting
An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
Victim and suspect identified in local shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

Latest News

KNOP SATRAD
Storms spread throughout western Nebraska Thursday night, heat moves in Saturday
Each individual strives to make a difference in their respective communities and earns...
Miss Nebraska competition provides endless opportunities
Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen contestants
Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen contestants clean up Canteen District
The ditch plow paved the way for agriculture by making the land more arable.
Ditch plows increased farming in Lincoln County