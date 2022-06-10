Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen contestants clean up Canteen District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Contestants for the Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen competition spent part of their Thursday in the Canteen District of North Platte. The contestants were performing community service by cleaning up some of the roots in the district. Among those involved was reigning Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen Jamie Rose Chen.

The contestants now prepare for the competition on Friday at North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.

