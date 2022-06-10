Moorefield hosts Frontier County tire clean-up

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Residents in Frontier County dropped off hundreds of tires in Moorefield in a recycling event in the county. The event allows for up to 150 tons of tires to be disposed. To be accepted, tires must be off of any rims and cannot come from a commercial dealer.

The event continues on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is open to residents of Frontier County only, verification required through a license plate and ID check.

