Pickleball time in North Platte

Tournament, day one
News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s Pickleball time in North Platte, in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days. It is all for a good time, and a good cause.

As the contestants were warming up this morning, and getting themselves prepared for the tournament, each contestant was given an original and specially designed paddle.

Barb Baldridge is excited for another successful year and the rapidly growing sport. “We are celebrating our local law enforcement and veterans today, and all proceeds are going to Cody Park to rebuild tennis and pickle ball courts.”

Samantha Geisler sees the increase in attention the sport is getting, too. “Pickleball is beating corn hole out very quickly, it’s actually the fastest growing sport in the world and it awesome because it’s for everybody. The juniors are playing against the firefighters and police department. It’s a great workout and if you need a good workout and love cardio but don’t like running this is great. I’ve played it a few times and you will def get a good workout”.

But cardio is not the only thing fun about Pickleball, there’s one more fun thing you should consider. It was mentioned by Logan Robirds. He said his favorite part of the game is “slamming it.”

