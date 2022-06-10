Advertisement

Plainsmen wrap up series with Sodbusters

North Platte Plainsmen
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen and the Hastings Sodbusters wrap up their series on the diamond. The first game of the series which was supposed to take place in Hastings was canceled due to rain. The second game of the series, which was played in North Platte, was won by the Plainsmen 4-3.

In the bottom of the first inning, Giancarlo Servin of North Platte gets on base with a single to left field. Connor Flagg follows up Servin’s hit with a walk. The inning would end though with the next batter up, Kade Wood, when his pop-up was caught in right field.

The game was tied 0-0 through the bottom of the second inning when it was called due to rain. The game will be made up at a later date. The Plainsmen will be back in action at home Friday, June 10th when they will host the Gem City Bison.

