Very oppressive heat with dry conditions are in store for the area Friday into Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP)- After a warm and kind of stormy day for Greater Nebraska and nice condtions for the Nebraska Panhandle, the thermostat will be cranking up Friday into the weekend and the start of the new workweek.

During the morning Friday, temperatures were already on the mild note with indicies in the upper 50s to mid 60s wih mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions and the winds were calm to around 5 to 10 mph and the dew points were on the slight dry side. The reason why we are seeing this is because we are under an area of high pressure and this area of high pressure will not be going anywhere, anytime soon.

Mild temperatures to start the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

With this area of high pressure encompassing our area Friday into Monday, this will cause temperatures to soar from the mid 80s to upper 90s on Friday to upper 90s to mid 100s on Saturday and Sunday into the low to upper 100s on Monday. Heat indicies could potenitally be in the 110s during the day on Sunday into Monday. Dry conditions will be in the headlines as well during this time frame with hardly a chance of rain during this time period. There may be a shortwave coming through Sunday night, with a shot of seeing some thunderstorm activity, but the uncertainty still exists on this potential.

Extreme heat to encompass the area Friday into the weekend and on Monday (Andre Brooks)

Things to do when dealing with sweltering conditions Friday into this weekend are the following: Make sure that you are staying cool and hydrated, and this comes in the form of keeping the A/C on, having a cool towel and also have water and electrolyte drinks(Gatorade,etc.). Check in on the neighbors, especially the elderly and people of immuncompromised systems. Finally, make sure you take plenty of breaks when outdoors and that includes leisure activities and working.

Tips when the heat arrives across the region (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.